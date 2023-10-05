Geneseo's 8th annual State Street Market to open Saturday

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Looking for a family-friendly autumn weekend destination in a scenic, historic downtown? The 8th annual State Street Market in Geneseo is set for Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event features a great day of shopping, food, live music, libations, and more from over 60 vendors and mobile boutiques set up on historic State Street. Attendees will be able to peruse vintage, handmade, and other types of goods produced all over the Midwest.

Food trucks will be setup for market guests and picnic tables and blankets will be spread out for a safe and fun outdoor dining experience.

For more information, visit https://geneseo.org/, call 309-944-2686, or email at geneseo@geneseo.org. The Facebook event page is located at https://www.facebook.com/events/629415941927560/permalink/629415951927559

For more information about the 2023 event, follow State Street Market Geneseo on Facebook and Instagram: @statestreetmarketgeneseo #statestreetmarketgeneseo Questions? For more information, call the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce at 309-944- 2686 or via email at geneseo@geneseo.org.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.