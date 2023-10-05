Haunted old Rock Island Y.M.C.A. Paracon to be held Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The old Rock Island Y.M.C.A. will have the first annual Haunted Rock Island Y.M.C.A. Paracon on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an “Investigation” running from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

This event is a fundraiser for the Haunted Rock Island Y.M.C.A. sponsored by Paraflixx - The Universal Home of the Paranormal and WLTK-DB Talk Radio.

General Admission price is $5 with children 10 and under free. General admission includes access to all vendors, celebrities and teams, along with access to all presentations. VIP Admission is $40 and includes the VIP Investigation from 8 p.m. - Midnight.

Add-on options will also be available at varying pricing rates.

There will be a line up of over 60 vendors for the family-friendly offering activities for kids, including a sucker ring toss and face painting. Hap’s Backyard BBQ will also be on hand with mouthwatering barbecue

The Haunted Rock Island Y.M.C.A. Paracon will be held at Dan Vinar Furniture, 500 20th Street, Rock Island, IL.

For more information, call 309-798-9162 or visit Haunted Rock Island Y.M.C.A. Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HauntedYMCARockIsland

