Henderson County Sheriff’s Office drug take-back program

HENDERSON CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced plans that it has established a convenient medication take-back program for easy disposal of leftover, unused, and out-of-date prescription and over-the-counter medications.

To help reduce the risk of drugs in the home that can potentially harm children, teens, or adults, a secure and safe drop-off location has been established at the Sheriff’s Office lobby, 113 North 4th Street, Oquawka.

Unused medications in the home are a source of drug abuse in millions of homes, with the opioid crisis in the United States fueled in part by that availability, stated a media release from the sheriff’s office. 47% of misused prescription pain relievers are given by bought form, or taken from a friend or relative. On average, an American dies of a drug overdose every five minutes.

“We want to ensure the residents in our community have a safe, secure opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and make their homes and community safer,” said Henderson County Sheriff Matthew Link/

According to the media release, some things not accepted include injector products and needles, but sheriff’s office staff will be on hand to help determine what to do. The collection receptible will be available to the public at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office 24 hours-a-day.

Henderson County Drug Take Back Program. (kwqc)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.