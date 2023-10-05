Holiday Vacations’ Hawaii Three Island tour to be hosted by Sharon DeRycke

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sasha Nakoryakov, Holiday Vacations, and KWQC-TV6 anchor, Sharon DeRycke, highlight the exciting details of a planned trip on Hawaii Three Island tour from March 19-28, 2024.

The discussion addresses all the necessary information about Holiday Vacations tours, what is included (airfare, accommodations, and many meals), and the ease of knowing that a low, risk-free, fully-refundable deposit of $200 will hold your space to join the tour.

What are some special highlights of this Hawaii Three Island Tour ((Oahu, Kauai & Maui))?

It’s a chance to indulge in a tropical retreat showcasing the best of three distinct Hawaiian Islands with the perfect balance of planned attractions and time at leisure to explore as you wish. The nights are spent in luxurious resort hotels featuring lavish amenities, private lanais, and stunning views. Highlights include a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial* and Visitor Center at Pearl Harbor, a Honolulu city tour, Waimea Canyon, the Maui Ocean Center, a Maui Tropical Plantation tram tour, and a traditional luau and Polynesian show. Plus, all inter-island flights are included!

Despite the tragedy of the fires that hit Maui, the plan still includes traveling to this island because tourism is part of how the economy can rebound as part of the rebuilding process.

To get additional information and to watch a short online video (to receive a $100 travel credit that can be applied toward the cost of this tour or any other Holiday tour), visit www.holidayvacations.com and use the Station Keyword: QUAD. Or call Holiday Vacations at 888-557-1020.

