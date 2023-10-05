Iowa Women’s Basketball Media Day

Iowa WBB Media Day
Iowa WBB Media Day(KWQC)
By Evan Denton
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - A lot of eyes will be on the Iowa women’s basketball team after playing in last year’s national title game, but the players said they’re embracing all of the attention.

“I think the biggest thing is getting the team to understand we don’t need to be exactly who we were last year,” said Caitlin Clark, a Hawkeyes senior. “It’s not going to be a smart thing to think we are going to accomplish that because that’s not how we are going to be the most successful. This is a new team, with new players that are going to have new roles.”

“We had the mantra ‘Why not us?’ [last year] and we truly believed in each other and what we brought to the team,” said Gabbie Marshall, a Hawkeyes fifth year. “I think it’s important for Caitlin and I, and Kate [Martin], to bring them that confidence and know that we believe in them to step up and they just need to be themselves.”

“If you start thinking about the big picture it can get a little overwhelming for anybody,” said Lisa Bluder, head coach of the Iowa women’s basketball team. “I mean, these are 18, 19-year-old women. So I think we as adults need to keep it in perspective a little bit. I think we need to remember that we are in this situation of facing pressure because we have done well. Let’s enjoy it, let’s embrace it, and try to enjoy it. It sounds so simplistic, but I think that’s the way we have to handle it.”

Iowa’s schedule is difficult. According to Bluder, the Hawkeyes will face 11 teams ranked in the preseason AP top 25 poll.

