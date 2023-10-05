Limited supply of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available at RICo Health Dept.

Top stories for the Quad Cities area on Oct. 5 from KWQC news 6.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department said appointments are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and Oct. 13.

Walk-in clinics have been suspended because of its extremely limited supply of vaccines, according to a news release.

The department recently received the Pfizer vaccine. It’s not received Moderna vaccines for ages 12 and older.

The department will make available up to 35 appointments for Friday and an additional about 35 appointments for the Oct. 13.

Further clinics will be scheduled as supply allows.

Janet Hill, interim administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said they understand there is a great demand and asks for patience from people seeking the shots.

“We do not have control over how much vaccine is sent to us and when and what brand of vaccine arrives. We expect this to be a relatively short-term problem as manufacturers ramp up their production.”

To make an appointment, call 309-794-7080. Slots are expected to fill up quickly and phone lines to be busy.

