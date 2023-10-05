Local project aims to restore and project fish and wildlife

The first phase of the project includes re-building a rock chevron.
By Brianna Ballog
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the start of a local project, that will help restore fish and wildlife habitats along the Mississippi River.

The Steamboat Island Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project has officially broke ground.

The first phase of the project is building a rock chevron.

“We’re re-building it to protect the head of the islands,” said Ed Britton, District Manager of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

The goal after building the rock chevron is to restore and protect the fish and wildlife habitat on the Upper Mississippi River.

“What we’re working here is to put the ecosystem of the river back to the way it was before we had locks and dams out on the system,” said Lieutenant General Scott Spellmon, Chief of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The project for Steamboat Island includes about 2,600 acres of interconnected backwaters, secondary channels, wetlands, islands, floodplain habitat and aquatic habitat. Project manager’s will be planting trees and other vegetation to help bring back the island.

“So over the past 90 years, this islands eroded about 100 acres,” said Britton. “You know, that’s what they show from the 1930 aerial photographs that they have in the topography that that they have. So that’s a significant amount on the River Island.”

The project was funded as part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration, which was created over 40 years ago.

“And you can imagine that to just like these locks and dams were generational investments, putting the ecosystems back is a generational investment, as well,” said Lt. Spellmon. “And so we’re just at another period of time, very glad to see that the level of investment is very high in this program.”

Project Engineers say it took a lot of teamwork to make it happen.

“And again, I go back to partnerships,” said Lt. Spellmon. “A strong partnership really helps keep that level of investment high. And so we can achieve these benefits.”

Engineers with the Corps say the rock chevron is set to be complete around December, and the second phase of the project including planting vegetation on the island, will be finished later next year.

If you want to learn more about the Steamboat Island Project click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport

Latest News

The first phase of the project includes re-building a rock chevron.
Steamboat Island Project
The Rock Island County NAACP will be hosting an expungement workshop in October.
Rock Island County NAACP to host expungement workshop
Tuesday the boil order was lifted, according to city officials.
Rapids City boil order lifted
Part 2 of TV6 Investigates’ report on the true price of puppies and purebreds
TV6 Investigates: Puppy Pipeline, Part 2