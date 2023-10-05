Local project aims to restore and project fish and wildlife

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the start of a local project, that will help restore fish and wildlife habitats along the Mississippi River.

The Steamboat Island Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project has officially broke ground.

The first phase of the project is building a rock chevron.

“We’re re-building it to protect the head of the islands,” said Ed Britton, District Manager of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

The goal after building the rock chevron is to restore and protect the fish and wildlife habitat on the Upper Mississippi River.

“What we’re working here is to put the ecosystem of the river back to the way it was before we had locks and dams out on the system,” said Lieutenant General Scott Spellmon, Chief of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The project for Steamboat Island includes about 2,600 acres of interconnected backwaters, secondary channels, wetlands, islands, floodplain habitat and aquatic habitat. Project manager’s will be planting trees and other vegetation to help bring back the island.

“So over the past 90 years, this islands eroded about 100 acres,” said Britton. “You know, that’s what they show from the 1930 aerial photographs that they have in the topography that that they have. So that’s a significant amount on the River Island.”

The project was funded as part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration, which was created over 40 years ago.

“And you can imagine that to just like these locks and dams were generational investments, putting the ecosystems back is a generational investment, as well,” said Lt. Spellmon. “And so we’re just at another period of time, very glad to see that the level of investment is very high in this program.”

Project Engineers say it took a lot of teamwork to make it happen.

“And again, I go back to partnerships,” said Lt. Spellmon. “A strong partnership really helps keep that level of investment high. And so we can achieve these benefits.”

Engineers with the Corps say the rock chevron is set to be complete around December, and the second phase of the project including planting vegetation on the island, will be finished later next year.

If you want to learn more about the Steamboat Island Project click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.