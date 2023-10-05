Mississippi River Distilling Co. features new cocktail menu

LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC)--Mississippi River Distilling Co shows off the new cocktail menu, discusses an exciting unveiling of the Cody Road Malt Whiskey, some new take home cocktails, and the special holiday flavors of their very popular Iowish Cream Liqueur.

Iowish Cream Liqueur in the Egg Nog flavor is shown. Other variations include the regular, Salted Caramel, and Amaretto.

The latest Hy-Vee Seasons magazine features a delectable recipe for Spiked Cinnamon Roll Coffee Creamer that indulges in the cozy flavors of fall combining the liqueur with the comforting essence of cinnamon rolls. It’s the perfect way to add a touch of warmth and luxury to your morning coffee routine.

Grab your copy of HyVee Seasons magazine today to make this delicious recipe to elevate your coffee game or click here to get the recipe online.

The business is also supporting the Gilda’s Club “Paint the Town Pink” campaign. In this effort, guest bartending dates will give the tips to Gilda’s Club QC plus 20% of sales during those events.

Additionally, $1 from orders of the Special Pink Drink, $5 from each order of the Specialty Pink To-Go Cocktail, and $5 from every retail purchase of River Pilot Vodka will be donated during October. These offers are valid at Downtown Davenport Lounge, 318 East 2nd Street.

Mississippi River Distilling Co is located at 303 North Cody Road, LeClaire, IA . Visit the website at https://www.mrdistilling.com/. The phone number is 563-484-4342. The Downtown Lounge location is at 318 East 2nd Street, Davenport.

