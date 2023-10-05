Mississippi River Distilling Co. features new cocktail menu

Mississippi River Distilling Co. unveils new cocktail menu and more
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC)--Mississippi River Distilling Co shows off the new cocktail menu, discusses an exciting unveiling of the Cody Road Malt Whiskey, some new take home cocktails, and the special holiday flavors of their very popular Iowish Cream Liqueur.

Iowish Cream Liqueur in the Egg Nog flavor is shown. Other variations include the regular, Salted Caramel, and Amaretto.

The latest Hy-Vee Seasons magazine features a delectable recipe for Spiked Cinnamon Roll Coffee Creamer that indulges in the cozy flavors of fall combining the liqueur with the comforting essence of cinnamon rolls. It’s the perfect way to add a touch of warmth and luxury to your morning coffee routine.

Grab your copy of HyVee Seasons magazine today to make this delicious recipe to elevate your coffee game or click here to get the recipe online.

The business is also supporting the Gilda’s Club “Paint the Town Pink” campaign. In this effort, guest bartending dates will give the tips to Gilda’s Club QC plus 20% of sales during those events.

Additionally, $1 from orders of the Special Pink Drink, $5 from each order of the Specialty Pink To-Go Cocktail, and $5 from every retail purchase of River Pilot Vodka will be donated during October. These offers are valid at Downtown Davenport Lounge, 318 East 2nd Street.

Mississippi River Distilling Co is located at 303 North Cody Road, LeClaire, IA . Visit the website at https://www.mrdistilling.com/. The phone number is 563-484-4342. The Downtown Lounge location is at 318 East 2nd Street, Davenport.

ERIALCEL Iowa (KWQC) -QC)QC) -C) -) - -

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport

Latest News

Otis, a local therapy dog trained by CM Academy of Dog Training
CM Academy of Dog Training featuring a therapy dog named Otis
This event is a benefit for Rock Island Haunted Y.M.C.A. set for Oct. 7, 2023
Haunted old Rock Island Y.M.C.A. Paracon to be held Saturday
Mississippi Distilling Co. featured products
Mississippi River Distilling Co. unveils new cocktail menu and more
Quad Cities Beer: A History book
Quad Cities Beer: A History