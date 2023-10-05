Moline Public Library to host Chilly Days Donation Drive
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Public Library will be collecting donations for chilly days to donate to local shelters and Moline High School.
Donation drive organizers say the Chilly Days Donation Drive is their way to help ensure that no one has to be without warm winter gear, personal care items, and household supplies through the upcoming months.
According to a media release form Moline Public Library, staff with be collecting items for four local agencies who need the following:
Bethany for Children and Families
- Hygiene products
- Cleaning supplies
- Dental care items
- School supplies
- Diapers
Christian Care
- White t-shirts, L, XL, 2XL
- Men’s jeans, smaller sizes
- Cleaning products
- Household supplies
- Hygiene products
King’s Harvest Ministries
- Winter clothing, coats, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, boots
- Hygiene products
- 6″ paper plates
Moline High School
- Blankets
- Socks
- Hygiene products
Donations can be dropped off in the Moline Public Library lobby through Oct. 31, according to the media release.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.