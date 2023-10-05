MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Public Library will be collecting donations for chilly days to donate to local shelters and Moline High School.

Donation drive organizers say the Chilly Days Donation Drive is their way to help ensure that no one has to be without warm winter gear, personal care items, and household supplies through the upcoming months.

According to a media release form Moline Public Library, staff with be collecting items for four local agencies who need the following:

Bethany for Children and Families

Hygiene products

Cleaning supplies

Dental care items

School supplies

Diapers

Christian Care

White t-shirts, L, XL, 2XL

Men’s jeans, smaller sizes

Cleaning products

Household supplies

Hygiene products

King’s Harvest Ministries

Winter clothing, coats, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, boots

Hygiene products

6″ paper plates

Moline High School

Blankets

Socks

Hygiene products

Donations can be dropped off in the Moline Public Library lobby through Oct. 31, according to the media release.

Moline Public Library to host Chilly Days Donation Drive. (kwqc)

