OSF Health Care explains importance of fall vaccinations

By Marcia Lense
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After a couple years of vaccines for COVID-19, some people are experiencing vaccine fatigue. But with the season for respiratory illnesses drawing near, now is the time to roll-up your sleeve again.

Sarah Overton, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Clinical Service with OSF Medical Group and Employee Health says its important to stay up to date on childhood vaccinations, especially since the State of Illinois is reporting an increase in cases of Pertussis, also known as Whooping Cough. Children are typically vaccinated against the disease, which can cause severe coughing, and in rare cases, death in infants. In teens and adults, the vaccine can wear off.

She also recommends vaccinations for influenza, COVID-19 and this year, there is a new vaccine for RSV.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport

Latest News

According to an arrest affidavit Kevin L Simmons, 34, went into a department store located at...
Rock Island man arrested for shoplifting, threatening bb gun
Moline Public Library to host Chilly Days Donation Drive.
Moline Public Library to host Chilly Days Donation Drive
Rahsaan Strawder, 38, of Colona, is charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony.
Colona man charged in death of toddler opts for bench trial
OSF Health Care explains the importance of fall vaccinations