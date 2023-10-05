OSF Health Care explains importance of fall vaccinations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After a couple years of vaccines for COVID-19, some people are experiencing vaccine fatigue. But with the season for respiratory illnesses drawing near, now is the time to roll-up your sleeve again.

Sarah Overton, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Clinical Service with OSF Medical Group and Employee Health says its important to stay up to date on childhood vaccinations, especially since the State of Illinois is reporting an increase in cases of Pertussis, also known as Whooping Cough. Children are typically vaccinated against the disease, which can cause severe coughing, and in rare cases, death in infants. In teens and adults, the vaccine can wear off.

She also recommends vaccinations for influenza, COVID-19 and this year, there is a new vaccine for RSV.

