Project Bundle Up drive for Salvation Army to be held Oct. 13

Project Bundle Up for Salvation Army to be held Oct. 13
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Patti Mixdor, The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, informs Quad Citians on how they can participate Oct. 13 during Project Bundle Up at the KWQC building location at 805 Brady Street.

The event is annual partnership event to provide clothing to children in need throughout the Quad Cities area.

This year’s event will be held on Friday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at TV6, located at 805 Brady Street in Davenport.

Those wishing to donate new clothing items can do so by entering TV6 from Brady Street to drop off items while remaining in your vehicle and then proceed to exit on Perry Street.

Donation items needed for children from infant to early teens:

  • Winter coats
  • Hats
  • Gloves
  • Scarves
  • Boots
  • Cash donations (enabling The Salvation Army to shop for what’s needed)

?????If you can’t participate during the event, new coats and other winter gear will be accepted at the Salvation Army Family Services and Corps located at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport or at the Heritage Temple Corps located at 2200 5th Avenue in Moline during office hours.

Families needing children’s coats may apply by phone at 563-324-4808 in Scott County or 309-764-2811 in Rock Island County.

