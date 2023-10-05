PUPPY PIPELINE: Mr. Rogers finds a home, sweet home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Everyone deserves a good home.

And that goes for dogs bred in Iowa puppy mills in dreadful conditions.

Like Mr. Rogers.

He and more than 130 other dogs were seized last month in a police raid in Riverside, Iowa, 25 minutes outside Iowa City.

Chris Whitmore, the animal services coordinator at the Iowa City shelter, helped rescue the dogs on a searingly hot day in late July.

The heat index was about 120 degrees.

“There were like 10 to 15 mothers with puppies,” Whitmore said about the whelping barn. “There was no air conditioning.”

Some of the rescued puppies died from disease. Another dog deemed to be aggressive was put down after veterinarians discovered underlying injuries and disease.

Mr. Rogers was one of the lucky ones.

A few days after TV6 Investigates met Mr. Rogers, the shelter said he was on his way to a forever home.

Debra and Norm Ely, a couple who live in Iowa City, are his new owners. They call him Merle. She went to the shelter to drop off emergency supplies for the rescued dogs.

“And I talked with one of the volunteers there because they weren’t letting anyone in even at that point to see the dogs. And she said you should fill out an application. And so we did,” Debra said.

A few weeks later, they got a call and went back — and met Merle.

Today, everything is new to Merle. He’s never been in a house or walked up stairs. He likes exploring his new backyard.

Debra said he’s like an astronaut discovering a new world.

“Who are these people and where am I? It’s been fascinating watching his mind process it all.”

Merle’s story has a happy ending. But that’s not the case for tens of thousands of puppies bred in Iowa every year.

Alexis Bell is a research analyst at Bailing out Benji, an Iowa-based advocacy group that helps dog buyers avoid puppy mills.

Her No. 1 piece of advice?

“A phrase that we like to use is Show Me the Mommy. If people are going to buy puppies, we really, really, really want them to go and meet the breeder, see the parent dogs of that puppy. See what type of conditions the puppies are coming from.”

Jennie Linzt from the ASPCA said dogs at puppy mills are only every meant for one thing: breeding. “They don’t retire, right”?

Well, Merle gets to spend his retirement in a caring home.

He’ll play in his yard. Sleep in a bed. And know there are people who care.

“I’m really grateful I’m able to do that, for the dog, and I’m grateful for what a dog gives us in our lives.”

Bailing Out Benji research analyst Alexis Bell is joined for a Zoom interview by Eleanor who was rescued after a raid at an Iowa puppy mill and adopted by the organization's executive director Mindi Callison. (Zoom, Bailing Out Benji)

ANOTHER HAPPILY EVER AFTER

Eleanor used to be one of the hundreds of dogs owned and used by Daniel Gingerich, a USDA-licensed breeder, who has one of the lengthiest list of violations in Iowa. Gingerich made an agreement in 2021 with the U.S. Department of Justice to surrender more than 500 dogs and also to have his license revoked.

He’s permanently prohibited from any activity that requires an Animal Welfare Act license from the USDA.

Today, Eleanor goes to “work” at Bailing Out Benji after being adopted by Mindi Callison, the nonprofit’s executive director.

“Yeah, she came from the Daniel Gingerich puppy mill. And now she’s a very happy puppy who enjoys coming to the office with us,” Bell said. “And she loves snacks, loves attention. She just came to our annual gala with us that we had over the weekend. And she met so many different people. And she’s just come a long way. She’s a very outgoing, pretty girl.”

Bell and Bailing Out Benji put an emphasis on research to back up their arguments and to educate people. They comb through thousands upon thousands of documents from government agencies to record problems and track patterns.

As for the upcoming Goldie’s Act and the Puppy Protection Act, Bell holds out hope.

“I think I think there is momentum right now to pass strong legislation,” she said.

“I really hope that people are reaching out, doing their education before they they go and buy a puppy and having these conversations about the puppy mill industry,” Bell said. “Simply, education is so important in these conversations.

“So we’re just hoping that all these stories in the news about puppy mills being busted in, and puppies that are being taken in by our shelters are really starting to spark conversation about how we want to approach puppy mills and how they’re being regulated within our state.”

Iowa-based rescue group Bailing Out Benji has a saying they want potential dog adopters to take to heart: Show Me the Mommy. (KWQC)

