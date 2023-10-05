Putnam Museum CEO announces retirement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Putnam Museum and Science Center announced the upcoming retirement of President and CEO Rachael Mullins.

The intent of the museum is to conduct a national search for Putnam’s next leader.

“Rachael has served the Putnam admirably for the past four years,” Kerry Smith, Chairman of Putnam Board of Trustees.

According to museum officials, the Putnam Museum Board voted Monday to accept Mullin’s resignation and to begin their search to find a new CEO before June 2024.

