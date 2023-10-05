Quad Cities Beer: A History

Quad Cities Beer: A History
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities region has a rich history of brewing beer that began with the influx of German immigrants locating in the area back in the 1800s.

Authors Michael McCarty and Kristin DeMarr celebrate the history which has inspired the current success of numerous local brew pubs in the book, Quad Cities Beer: A History.

in the 1800s, breweries were established on both sides of the Mississippi River and some of these historic businesses managed to reopen after Prohibition, but over time, national competition eventually stamped out these stalwarts by the mid-1950s.

However, In 1989, Iowa created a special class “A” brewpub permit, and the first of many pubs that brewed their own, unique craft beers in the area, Front Street Pub & Eatery, opened in 1992. Blue Cat, on the Illinois side of the river, opened shortly after.

This began a true brewing renaissance has helped to establish the Quad Cities as a craft beer destination.

This book is available at local and national bookstores and online at Amazon (or other retailers). The Amazon page is https://www.amazon.com/Quad-Cities-Beer-History-American/dp/1467151165

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport

Latest News

Mississippi Distilling Co. featured products
Mississippi River Distilling Co. features new cocktail menu
Otis, a local therapy dog trained by CM Academy of Dog Training
CM Academy of Dog Training featuring a therapy dog named Otis
This event is a benefit for Rock Island Haunted Y.M.C.A. set for Oct. 7, 2023
Haunted old Rock Island Y.M.C.A. Paracon to be held Saturday
Mississippi Distilling Co. featured products
Mississippi River Distilling Co. unveils new cocktail menu and more
Quad Cities Beer: A History book
Quad Cities Beer: A History