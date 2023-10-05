DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities region has a rich history of brewing beer that began with the influx of German immigrants locating in the area back in the 1800s.

Authors Michael McCarty and Kristin DeMarr celebrate the history which has inspired the current success of numerous local brew pubs in the book, Quad Cities Beer: A History.

in the 1800s, breweries were established on both sides of the Mississippi River and some of these historic businesses managed to reopen after Prohibition, but over time, national competition eventually stamped out these stalwarts by the mid-1950s.

However, In 1989, Iowa created a special class “A” brewpub permit, and the first of many pubs that brewed their own, unique craft beers in the area, Front Street Pub & Eatery, opened in 1992. Blue Cat, on the Illinois side of the river, opened shortly after.

This began a true brewing renaissance has helped to establish the Quad Cities as a craft beer destination.

This book is available at local and national bookstores and online at Amazon (or other retailers). The Amazon page is https://www.amazon.com/Quad-Cities-Beer-History-American/dp/1467151165

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.