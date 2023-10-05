Quad Cities women unite in Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Longtime friends Lisa Killinger, a Muslim, and Gail Karp, who is Jewish, co-founded a local chapter of Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom in the Quad Cities, to build strong relationships between Muslim and Jewish women by taking part in public advocacy, holiday celebrations, and breaking bread. The Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom was founded in 2010, with only 50 chapters, and has since expanded its reach, boasting 150 chapters spanning the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe.

“We’ll get together we’ll cook for maybe 100 individuals that may be homeless around the Quad Cities and they serve that meal at Christian care. And many of our sisters had been already involved in that before they came into the sisterhood and said, Well, what about if we do this as a sisterhood? And that will be an event that we hoped to plan here in the in the next two months,” said Killinger.

Members of the sisterhood frequently come together to enjoy communal meals, engage in meaningful interfaith dialogues, and actively participate in various charitable work to help those in need. The Quad Cities chapter consists of 14 members, maintaining a balanced and close structure with equal representation of Muslim and Jewish women.

“There’s a different dynamic when women get together in dialogue, the relationships are forged or very deep when it’s just women. And the dialogue has a different tone when it’s just women, ” added Killinger.

Karp says having these regular interfaith dialogues will always be one of her most memorable memories.

“When we’re talking and we realize how much we have in common, how similar Arabic and Hebrew can be, how similar some of our traditions can be. And contrasting our dietary guidelines and some of our attitudes towards giving to towards charity. We really are sister religions in many ways,” said Karp.

On September 13, Lisa and Gail received the “One Among Us” award at St. Ambrose University for their peace-fostering efforts.

“Some people will have the feeling that because we got an award or or you know that this is something that we can do, but that they couldn’t do, and virtually anybody can have tea with somebody different than themselves or spiritually everyone can talk to a person different than themselves and develop a relationship, so I think it’s important for people to feel like it’s not something other people do. It’s something everyone can do,” said Killinger.

During the same ceremony, the 2023 Pacem in Terris and Freedom Award, a renowned international peace award established in 1964, was presented to Sheryl Olitzky and Atiya Aftab, the national founders of Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom.

