Ribbon cutting held for Rockingham Bottoms at Nahant Marsh

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Nahant Marsh to mark the official public opening of Rockingham Bottoms, a newly acquired 39-acre property.

Nahant Marsh staff say the property features a parking lot, viewing platform, multi-use trail that connects Nahant Marsh to the Mississippi River Trail, important habitat for native plants and wildlife, and provides a natural corridor for sensitive species to travel.

Nahant Marsh’s executive director says it’s important for the community to have places to connect with nature.

“It’s vitally important to have places like this that people can easily access,” said Brian Ritter, Nahant Marsh Executive Director.

In addition to the multi-use trails, there will be interpretive signs, a picnic shelter, and geocaches in this area in the future, staff said.

Nahant Marsh is a 382-acre nature preserve in southwest Davenport, according to a media release from Nahant Marsh. It’s the largest urban wetland on the Upper Mississippi River that provides educational programming for over 22,000 people each year, with an additional 50,000 people using Nahant’s trails for recreation.

