Ribbon cutting held for Rockingham Bottoms at Nahant Marsh

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Nahant Marsh to mark the official public opening of Rockingham Bottoms, a newly acquired 39-acre property.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Nahant Marsh to mark the official public opening of Rockingham Bottoms, a newly acquired 39-acre property.

Nahant Marsh staff say the property features a parking lot, viewing platform, multi-use trail that connects Nahant Marsh to the Mississippi River Trail, important habitat for native plants and wildlife, and provides a natural corridor for sensitive species to travel.

Nahant Marsh’s executive director says it’s important for the community to have places to connect with nature.

“It’s vitally important to have places like this that people can easily access,” said Brian Ritter, Nahant Marsh Executive Director.

In addition to the multi-use trails, there will be interpretive signs, a picnic shelter, and geocaches in this area in the future, staff said.

Nahant Marsh is a 382-acre nature preserve in southwest Davenport, according to a media release from Nahant Marsh. It’s the largest urban wetland on the Upper Mississippi River that provides educational programming for over 22,000 people each year, with an additional 50,000 people using Nahant’s trails for recreation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport

Latest News

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Nahant Marsh to mark the official public opening of...
Ribbon cutting held for Rockingham Bottoms at Nahant Marsh
Annette Cahill (Iowa Department of Corrections)
Cahill lawyers seek to retest evidence in case of man beaten to death with bat
The Moline Public Library will be collecting donations for chilly days to donate to local...
Moline Public Library to host Chilly Days Donation Drive
Four years ago a jury convicted Annette Cahill of killing her boyfriend in 1992. Now her...
Retesting of evidence in case man beaten to death with bat
Emmeline G. Kenealy, 21, is charged with three counts of child pornography, a Class X felony.
Augustana student arrested on child pornography charges