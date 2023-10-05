Rock Island County NAACP to host expungement workshop

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County NAACP will be hosting an expungement workshop in October.

The expungement workshop will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at The Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 630 9th Street, from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a media release from the NAACP. The workshop will assist individuals who have criminal infractions to clear and/or seal their criminal records.

Registration is required according to the media release. Interested individuals can registers with Mrs. Bonnie Ballard, NAACP Branch President at 309-787-5559 and /or email naacpricopresident@gmail.com no later than Oct. 20.

