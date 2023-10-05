Rock Island County NAACP to host expungement workshop

The Rock Island County NAACP will be hosting an expungement workshop in October.
The Rock Island County NAACP will be hosting an expungement workshop in October.(WEEK)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County NAACP will be hosting an expungement workshop in October.

The expungement workshop will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at The Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 630 9th Street, from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a media release from the NAACP. The workshop will assist individuals who have criminal infractions to clear and/or seal their criminal records.

Registration is required according to the media release. Interested individuals can registers with Mrs. Bonnie Ballard, NAACP Branch President at 309-787-5559 and /or email naacpricopresident@gmail.com no later than Oct. 20.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport

Latest News

Tuesday the boil order was lifted, according to city officials.
Rapids City boil order lifted
Putnam Museum CEO announces retirement
During Wednesday night’s Davenport City Council meeting an alderman who is under investigation...
Davenport alderman files defamation lawsuit against fellow alderman
Scattered rain EAST, overnight, with highs in the 70s Thursday
First Alert Forecast - Scattered rain EAST, overnight, with highs in the 70s Thursday