Rock Island man arrested for shoplifting, threatening bb gun

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested after police say he robbed a department store on Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit Kevin L Simmons, 34, went into a department store located at 3101 West Kimberly Road, on Wednesday around 9 p.m. with the intent to commit theft.

Simmons was caught shoplifting from the business and when confronted by employees, Simmons removed a firearm from his pants and placed it at his side as he turned to face the employees, according to the affidavit. This act placed the employees in immediate fear of injury or death.

Simmons then ran away, the affidavit stated. He was eventually caught and arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail.

According to the affidavit, the total value of items stolen was $43.85 and the firearm was later determined to be a bb gun.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.