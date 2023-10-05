Strong cold front arrives today

Much cooler temperatures arrive Friday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A strong cold front will arrive this afternoon bringin minor chances for rain and eventually some colder and windier conditions to the area. Highs today will reach the mid 70s ahead of the front before slowly cooling off tonight into the upper 40s. Winds will start to increase on Friday morning and eventually gust over 30mph in the afternoon. This will limit highs to the 50s and 60s. Wind chills will be in the 30s/40s for football games on Friday night. After a cool start on Saturday morning winds will relax and sunny skies will get us back to the 50s in the afternoon. Patchy frost will be possible on Sunday morning ahead of a gradual warm up that lasts into the middle of next week.

TODAY: Few showers and breezy. High: 78º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cooler.  Low: 47º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Becoming breezy and cold. High: 60º.

