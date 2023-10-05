TEDxDavenport is happening Oct. 12

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -TEDxDavenport will be held Oct. 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Capitol Theater, 330 West 3rd Street, Davenport.

EDxDavenport gathers the brightest minds in the Quad Cities (and nationwide!) for an exploration of ideas worth spreading. The array of speakers is impressive--there’s something for every interest (and beyond).

General admission tickets ($20) are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tedxdavenport-tickets-673409294327

For more information about TEDxDavenport, please visit www.tedxdavenport.com or the event Facebook Page .

