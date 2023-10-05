Thrift Shopping and Franken-sewing
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Rita Farro was among the earliest, regularly-featured guests when PSL launched 30 years ago.
Today’s segment features a sewing category technique that she calls “franken-sewing” utilizing garments from thrift stores.
Rita encourages fans of these creative sewing ideas to follow her and other experts at https://www.facebook.com/schmetzneedles
Check out Rita Farro’s Sew Fun Blogspot by visiting http://ritassewfun.blogspot.com/. Additionally, you can find her Pinterest page here.
