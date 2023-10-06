2023 Gather for The Cure to be held Oct. 14

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2023 Gather for the Cure will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Whispering Pines Indoor Shelter at Scott County Park, Long Grove, IA.

Supporters are invited to celebrate, remember and gather for all those friends, family and loved ones affected by breast cancer. Every dollar raised at Gather for the Cure will go to the Genesis Voucher program, because we believe cost should never be a barrier to life-saving mammograms.

Interested participants can RSVP online at www.GenesisHealth.com/GATHER

Highlights Of The Gathering:

One-mile walk beginning at 11:00 am (all pre-registered walkers will receive a T-shirt)

Presentation by breast cancer survivor

“Pink Heals” Fire Truck

Pink-themed selfie station

Vendor stations

Living Proof Exhibit art activities

Refreshments will be available

Event Registration Details:

Individuals that register to attend the event are required to submit a minimum donation of $20.

All walkers MUST pre-register in order to receive a t-shirt

