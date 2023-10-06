City of Rock Island hires in-house attorney

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island has hired an in-house staff attorney.

The City of Rock Island has hired Leslie Day as its in-house staff attorney, adjusting from the use of contract attorneys, according to a media release from the City of Rock Island. Day started acting as in-house staff attorney on Monday, Oct. 2.

According to the media release, the city had previously contracted with Dave Morrison and Hector Lareau of the David Morrison Law Firm in Rock Island since 2017. Morrison retired at the end of August.

“We are pleased to bring Leslie on board as the city transitions to a full-time in-house attorney,” said Mayor Mike Thomas. “With her years of experience and background, Leslie will be an asset to the Rock Island community.”

