Davenport city election primary: Brandon Westmoreland, mayoral candidate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to candidates for Davenport mayor and city council with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Oct. 10 primary.

Name: Brandon Westmoreland

Age: 27

Education: High school graduate

Occupation: Sales manager/finance

Experience: Business strategies and motivational speaking

Election website/social media: Brandon Westmoreland for Mayor - Facebook

What are the biggest challenges facing the city, and how would you address them if elected?

We need to gear towards hearing the people of Davenport and solving their issues first. We need to grow as a city and continue infrastructure, bring businesses, and fix the crime rate but we can’t lose sight of why we are here in the first place. We are trying to be officials who are elected by the people of the city and for that we need to hear them out. Currently the council is embedded in their ways, and I think we need to give the people of Davenport a little more attention and resolve their problems that they deal with firsthand. There is enough room to handle all these issues.

What are three priorities you want to see the city accomplish if elected?

Bring back accountability and transparency to davenport. Give the city of Davenport their voice back. Continue infrastructure in Davenport. Strategize ways to lower the crime rate and keep the people of Davenport safe.

What is your assessment of the city’s budget? Is the city spending money on the right things?

I believe there are better ways to spend Davenport’s budget. I would like to see more spent on fixing our roadways and developing more businesses, as well as new business’s which in result would attract and retain more people in and to Davenport. It would bring more revenue to Davenport, and we could develop faster.

How do you think the city should have responded in the lead-up/aftermath of the partial collapse of The Davenport? Would you have done anything differently?

I don’t believe they handled it very well. There should have been more time to make sure everybody was safe before announcing the demolition. Due to negligence and lack of accountability we lost 3 people. During the investigation it should have been stated that they were doing something about it and somebody will be held accountable but it was almost like things were trying to be swept under the rug.

What can the city do to foster more economic development?

Keep an open ear to what the people of Davenport want in their area. Also come up with business strategies tailored to local businesses to help grow and bring more revenue to these businesses. We will need to find ways to develop infrastructure in creative ways so that we can maximize what land we do have to build on.

How would you rate the city’s transparency with the public?

They could be more forthcoming with information.

