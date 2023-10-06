Davenport man charged in 2021 gunfire incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been charged in connection to a 2021 gunfire incident.

Brooks E. Turner of Rock Island was sentenced to 14 years in prion and 10 years of supervised release, according to court documents.

Police say the incident happened on Sunday, July 25 when officers responded to a gunfire incident.

Upon arrival, police said they found a scene consisting of four spent nine millimeter shell casings in the parking lot of the business.

An investigation was conducted which showed Turner arriving in the parking lot in a blue Mercury passenger car, police said. He exited the vehicle and entered the store where an argument began with a group of females.

Police said he then exited the store to watch the argument and got a pistol from his car.

He pointed the pistol at the group of females and shot the pistol multiple times, police said. Turner fired at the group of females with the intent to injure or provoke fear, police added.

After the shooting Turner fled the parking lot.

Later, Turner was positively identified by law enforcement and arrested.

Turner made his initial appearance in court Friday morning via video arraignment, according to court documents.

