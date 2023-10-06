Davenport responds to petition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An attorney representing Davenport filed a resistance to Derek Cornette’s petition for a temporary injunction.

Among the arguments made by the attorney is the city council’s decision was appropriate.

“The decision to remove the Plaintiff from office is vested solely in the City Council and the Court is not authorized to second guess the City Council’s decision to remove the Plaintiff based on the charges against him.”

The attorney further wrote, “the Plaintiff has no likelihood of success on the merits because the statutory elements of written charges and a hearing were followed. The evidence presented to the City Council supports the charges that at least Plaintiff attended City Council meetings in a state of intoxication.”

A virtual hearing is slated for tomorrow.

