Deputies respond to crash in Jo Daviess County

Top stories for the Quad City area on Oct. 6
By Alexis Terrana
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Friday morning.

Deputies say the Jo Daviess county 911 dispatcher received a call of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of US Route 20 and Illinois Route 84 in Elizabeth, Ill.

According to a media release from the sheriff’s office, Gary Wentworth, 77 of Janesville, Wis. was driving a 2015 Chevrolet pickup while pulling a camper with passenger, Karen Wentworth, 80.

Daniel Harms, 73, from Galena, Ill. was driving a 2006 Landrover when he crashed into Wentworth’s vehicle due to failure of yielding at an intersection, according to the media release. Harms refused treatment, while Gary and Karen Wentworth were transported to Mercy Dubuque for non life threatening injuries.

Deputies say the incident remains under investigation.

