‘Fright House After Dark’ on Friday nights in October

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s the kick-off of Fright Night After Dark that will be held on Friday nights in October from 6 to 9 p.m. at Freight House Farmers’ Market, 421 West River Drive, Davenport.

TV6′s Kyle Kiel reports live from the site of the festivities planned for each Friday night including movies, a photo booth, vendors, balloons, and other Halloween-themed fun.

Details about the events can be found at the Freight House Farmers’ Market Facebook page here or by calling 563-770-3436.

