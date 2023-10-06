‘Fright House After Dark’ on Friday nights in October

Freight House Farmers’ Market transforms into a spooky good time 6-9 p.m. on Fridays this month
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s the kick-off of Fright Night After Dark that will be held on Friday nights in October from 6 to 9 p.m. at Freight House Farmers’ Market, 421 West River Drive, Davenport.

TV6′s Kyle Kiel reports live from the site of the festivities planned for each Friday night including movies, a photo booth, vendors, balloons, and other Halloween-themed fun.

Details about the events can be found at the Freight House Farmers’ Market Facebook page here or by calling 563-770-3436.

