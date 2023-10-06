Galesburg officer receives award

Fastcast, Oct. 5 p.m.
By Jaren Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT
GALESBURG, Ill (KWQC) - For his quick response and safely preventing a wrong way driver’s accident, Officer Cameron Woodbury received a Blue Max Award.

At approximately 2:30 on Sept. 23., Galesburg 911 center received a complaint of a wrong way one way driver on US Highway 34 going east in the west lane near the Warren County Line.

Officer Woodbury quickly responded to the call and was able to issue a traffic stop to safely stop the vehicle after identifying the vehicle.

According to a post from the Galesburg Police Department, the driver was charged with multiple DUI felony offenses.

