Galesburg receives grant to further roadway planning and management

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Galesburg was awarded a grant to further roadway planning and management.

Friday, the city of Galesburg was awarded $100,000 Illinois Department of Transportation State Planning & Research (SPR) Grant to assess roadway conditions and plan for future maintenance through development of a data collection and pavement management program, according to a media release from the city.

The city says they’ll use these grant funds to collect pavement conditions using automated, artificial intelligence pavement condition assessment equipment. A three year license is needed to an asset management software program, and a five year roadway asset investment plan.

“This grant allows the city to invest in software and tools, which are essential for state of the art pavement assessment and management,” said Michael Doi, Director of Public Works. “We are extremely grateful for the state and federal funds which have made this investment in planning for the future of our roadways possible.”

The city must have an accurate assessment of all current conditions in order to track and plan for required repairs, according to the media release. The plan will start with an automated, artificially intelligent pavement condition assessment followed by an update of the city’s asset inventory. The updated information will then be linked to suitable deterioration curves and loaded into an asset management system. The software will then provide a schedule for timely maintenance, rehabilitation and reconstruction decisions that lower the total cost of asset ownership. The software is equipped with reporting, maps and dashboards, which will give the city a comprehensive asset management system that aligns with best practices and standards.

The information collected will be used to guide city staff in budgeting for and managing the city’s roadway network and ultimately lower the city’s costs of maintaining the roadways in the future, officials said.

This project will be used to help the city make data driven decisions for investments in the road network with the intent to lower the overall cost of asset ownership.

