Golf outing benefit for QC pets in need set for Oct. 13

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Rescued’s first-ever golf outing fundraiser event at Highland Springs is coming up on Oct. 13. See more information including a QR Code to scan in the embedded Facebook post below.

Rescued is a non-profit boutique where the proceeds support pets in need located in the Quad Cities region.

Rescued is located at 2105 16th Street, Moline and the phone number is 309-235-0829. Visit the website at https://www.shoprescued.com/

