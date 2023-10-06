Golf outing benefit for QC pets in need set for Oct. 13
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Rescued’s first-ever golf outing fundraiser event at Highland Springs is coming up on Oct. 13. See more information including a QR Code to scan in the embedded Facebook post below.
Rescued is a non-profit boutique where the proceeds support pets in need located in the Quad Cities region.
Rescued is located at 2105 16th Street, Moline and the phone number is 309-235-0829. Visit the website at https://www.shoprescued.com/
