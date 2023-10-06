Hundreds attended the QC Flavor Fest fund raiser hosted by Common Chord

DAVENPORT, Iowa {KWQC} – Common Chord hosted QC Flavor Fest: a fundraiser to raise money for local kids interested in music. The QC Flavor Fest is the kick-off event for the Common Chord Fall Campaign.

The goal of the event is to raise money to better support the multiple music education programs they have to offer. The event took place Common Chord in Downtown Davenport. Hundreds of people attended and got to sample different food dishes from 15 different vendors along with hearing live music from locals and more.

“I just think it’s a wonderful event for children,” said Smokin Butt BBQ cater, Jan Tappa. “It’s going to raise money for them to get lessons, or with instruments. I just think it’s a wonderful cause. So, this is why we are attached ourselves to it at Smoking Butt, that we wanted to make sure that we were a part of this.”

Steve Ahrens is the Common Chords Director of Strategic Communications and he says Common Chord was rebranded last year to emphasize their purpose.

“Common Chord rebranded,” said Ahrens. Many people might recognize it as having been the River Music experience for the 18 previous years, to better reflect what we are about and that is reaching more into the community and not just being about a venue and offer live music concerts.”

QC Flavor Fest was able to raise over $6,000 with all proceeds will go to the music education programs they have to offer.

