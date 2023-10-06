Hundreds attended the QC Flavor Fest fund raiser hosted by Common Chord

Common Chord hosted QC Flavor Fest: a fundraiser to raise money for local kids interested in music.
By Solomon Ladvienka and Joushua Blount
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa {KWQC} – Common Chord hosted QC Flavor Fest: a fundraiser to raise money for local kids interested in music. The QC Flavor Fest is the kick-off event for the Common Chord Fall Campaign.

The goal of the event is to raise money to better support the multiple music education programs they have to offer. The event took place Common Chord in Downtown Davenport. Hundreds of people attended and got to sample different food dishes from 15 different vendors along with hearing live music from locals and more.

“I just think it’s a wonderful event for children,” said Smokin Butt BBQ cater, Jan Tappa. “It’s going to raise money for them to get lessons, or with instruments. I just think it’s a wonderful cause. So, this is why we are attached ourselves to it at Smoking Butt, that we wanted to make sure that we were a part of this.”

Steve Ahrens is the Common Chords Director of Strategic Communications and he says Common Chord was rebranded last year to emphasize their purpose.

“Common Chord rebranded,” said Ahrens. Many people might recognize it as having been the River Music experience for the 18 previous years, to better reflect what we are about and that is reaching more into the community and not just being about a venue and offer live music concerts.”

QC Flavor Fest was able to raise over $6,000 with all proceeds will go to the music education programs they have to offer.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport

Latest News

Cloudy, cool, damp and windy Friday
First Alert Forecast - Cloudy, cool, damp and windy Friday
Kevin Simmons was arrested after police say he robbed a department store on Wednesday.
Rock Island man arrested for shoplifting, threatening bb gun
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
Fastcast, Oct. 5 p.m.
Fastcast, Oct. 5 p.m.