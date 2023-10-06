Iowa Works held another Rapid Response Worker Information Meeting following the Sivyer Steel fire

After the big fire at Sivyer Steel in Bettendorf, employees are getting another change to find jobs.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa {KWQC} -- After the big fire at Sivyer Steel in Bettendorf, employees are getting another change to find jobs. The plant caught fire September 18 and has been closed ever since. No word on when it will reopen.

Iowa Works held another “Rapid Response Worker Information” meeting for more than 40 Sivyer workers.

“We want to talk about all the services out there, a lot of people have never gone through this,” said Iowa Works Business Service Consultant Jaime McLaughlin. “So, they don’t really know what’s out there. So, we want to make sure they’re aware of it.”

The State’s unemployment office offered information on unemployment insurance, food assistance, health care and training for job searches. Some 140 people are out of a job because of the fire at the steel factory.

“What we don’t want is our employees, or our members hanging out waiting for a job that may not reopen for maybe a year or better,” said United Steelworkers Local 105 President, Patrick Stock. “So, we want to get them employed again, somewhere else, we want to give them the resources.”

A statement from the United Steelworkers Union was read out loud to the laid off employees at the meeting today saying, “if the decision was made to re-open, it will take an additional 6 months to repair the facility to make it operational again. So, it is our opinion for you to seek employment elsewhere.”

“They don’t have any intentions of at this time of rebuilding, but what I’m hearing here today is that may not be true,” said 28-year Sivyer Steel employee Milo Knowles. “I’d be glad to do what I can to help them out.”

“Yeah, pretty much it was just the morning of my shift,” said Sivyer Steel Apprentice Mobile Equipment Mechanic, Logan Pete. “It was probably 5 a.m. and i saw the text was just no work today. I just kind of figured it out myself what had happened, but that was pretty much it.”

More job fairs are upcoming with the next one being Monday, October 9 at the Blong Technology Center in Davenport at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport

Latest News

Common Chord hosted QC Flavor Fest: a fundraiser to raise money for local kids interested in...
Hundreds attended the QC Flavor Fest fund raiser hosted by Common Chord
Cloudy, cool, damp and windy Friday
First Alert Forecast - Cloudy, cool, damp and windy Friday
Kevin Simmons was arrested after police say he robbed a department store on Wednesday.
Rock Island man arrested for shoplifting, threatening bb gun
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities