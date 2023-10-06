Kewanee man arrested on firearm, drug charges

Top stories for the Quad Cities area on Oct. 6.
By Alexis Terrana
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Kewanee man was arrested on Tuesday for possession of firearms and methamphetamine.

According to the Kewanee Police Department, Michael E. Workheiser, 31, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 3 felony, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, a Class 3 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony. Punishable by three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Kewanee police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Illinois State Police controlled purchase of five firearms from Workheiser, police said in a media release.

According to the Kewanee police, the firearms were purchased in Bishop Hill. Shortly after this transaction, Workheiser was arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail.

Police said Workheiser remains in custody at the Henry County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
It happened around 9am on Sunday, October 1st just outside of DeWitt.
Deputies seek help to identify pedestrian hit, killed by train in DeWitt
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities

Latest News

Limited supply of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available at RICo Health Dept.
Limited supply of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available at RICo Health Dept.
It will feel like the 30s Saturday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Windy and cool Friday afternoon ahead of a dry weekend
Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse
Partial ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse will be visible in the QC Oct. 14
The weather forecast will dictate how well the eclipse can be viewed.
Partial ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse will be visible in the QC Oct. 14