Kewanee man arrested on firearm, drug charges

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Kewanee man was arrested on Tuesday for possession of firearms and methamphetamine.

According to the Kewanee Police Department, Michael E. Workheiser, 31, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 3 felony, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, a Class 3 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony. Punishable by three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Kewanee police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Illinois State Police controlled purchase of five firearms from Workheiser, police said in a media release.

According to the Kewanee police, the firearms were purchased in Bishop Hill. Shortly after this transaction, Workheiser was arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail.

Police said Workheiser remains in custody at the Henry County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.