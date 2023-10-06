Lawyer for former alderman argues in court hearing that Davenport ‘threw kitchen sink’ at Cornette

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An alderman in Davenport asked a judge to restore him to the city council today.

Alderman Derek Cornette was voted off last month after accusations of sexual harassment. Now, he’s suing Mayor Mike Matson and his fellow aldermen.

The big issue here isn’t whether Cornette, a 7th Ward alderman, is guilty or innocent.

It’s whether or not the council followed the law when it removed him during a trial-like hearing last month.

Cornette’s attorney, Mike Meloy, argued Friday that his constitutional rights to due process were violated.

“Today, we are requesting the court to issue a temporary injunction to prevent the mayor and council from appointing a replacement alderman, and to reinstate Ald. Cornette to his rightful seat of office,” Meloy said during the court hearing held by Zoom.

Cornette is accused of repeatedly sexually harassment of city staff. He’s also on tape taking a breathalyzer test just outside the council chambers one evening. He blew a .078.

On Friday, Meloy said the charges were overkill. It wasn’t just one charge, he said. “This was eight charges made against Cornette, and they threw out the kitchen sink at him.”

Maloy said Cornette was given no access to the evidence presented against him and had no time to prepare a defense. “There is no Iowa case law that supports this kind of short notice. My gosh, a traffic ticket violator receives more due process than Derek Cornette received here.”

Ian Russell made the city’s argument. He said Mayor Mike Matson and the council followed the law.

“Mr. Matson ran the proceedings. The council made the decisions – Mayor Matson didn’t vote,” Rrussell said. “And the city attorney was the one who was the advocate and the presenter of the facts.”

The judge said he’d take the arguments under advisement.

Matson earlier announced he’ll appoint Chris Jerome, a retired electrical engineer, to the position with an agreement he wouldn’t seek the seat in the election.

It’s possible another hearing to evict Cornette could follow even if Cornette wins.

He’s running for re-election in a primary on Tuesday.

Davenport council also is dealing with another significant issue among its members.

5th Ward Ald. Tim Kelly accused 4th Ward Ald. Robby Ortiz of using racial slurs after a meeting in August. The day after the allegations become public, Matson announced a special investigation into the incident.

On Wednesday, Ortiz filed a defamation lawsuit against Kelly, denying he’d used racial slurs.

