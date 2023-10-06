LeClaire to celebrate Fall Market Days, Fall Fest this weekend

LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -LeClaire invites all to visit for a fun-filled weekend offering something for everyone including sidewalk, porch, and deck sales for shopping, live music, delicious food, and so much more during the annual LeClaire Fall Market Days to be held in the downtown area on Oct. 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LeClaire Fall Fest will be held on Sunday, Oct. 8 only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Levee as hosted by the River Valley Optimists Club. It will feature an autumn celebration is set to support numerous local and regional vendors. A free Kids Zone with lots of activities will be set up.

For more information, visit the LeClaire Fall Market Days Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2798641893639019. The LeClaire Fall Fest Facebook event page is online at https://www.facebook.com/events/270929989012227

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.