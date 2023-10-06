Mercer County’s Ride 17 Music Festival set for Oct. 14

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) -Music fans should mark their your calendars because this unique county-wide music festival event is set to be held throughout Mercer County, Illinois.

Ride 17 Music Festival will begin at 8 a.m. on Oct. 14. Artists will perfrom between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m..

Attendees can take the bus or drive their own vehicles to Ride Illinois Route 17. Along the way, there will be music from big names in the region’s music industry (see embedded Facebook post below_.

Feel free to stay updated on the webpage located at https://www.visitmerco.com/ride-17

