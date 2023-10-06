Monmouth College names search committee for new president

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - A 10-member search committee has been named to help select the next president of Monmouth College.

On April 24, Clarence Wyatt, who has been president since July 1, 2014, announced he would retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

The 10 people were appointed by Ralph Velazquez Jr., vice chair of the Monmouth Board of Trustees and chair of the College’s Presidential Search Committee.

Velazquez said that the Board of Trustees plans to elect its next president in early 2024 with the duties to begin in summer 2024.

The new president would the college’s 15th since the college was founded in 1853.

Along with Velazquez, the search committee includes trustees, faculty and staff members and the student government president.

Executive search firm Storbeck Search has been retained to assist with the search.

