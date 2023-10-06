Morrison ready to take on Rockridge in Six Spotlight game

By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 6-0 Morrison will host 5-1 Rockridge Friday in the Six Spotlight game. The Mustangs are off to their best start since 2019 averaging nearly 40 points per game while allowing less than 13 points per contest.

“They’re really athletic, I think we have all the skills to go man for man with them, I think we’re more athletic than them, they’ve got a lot of size up front but I think as long as we do our jobs we should get it done” said Morrison senior Karder White.

“It will be a tough game, they’re a really good team. We’ll have to just keep doing what we’ve been doing and see what happens” said Morrison senior Blake Adams.

TV6 will have live reports Friday night from Morrison at 5:00 and 6:00.

