Muscatine County’s Zoning Commission voting ‘no’ to a proposed law enforcement-only training facility

MUSCATINE, Iowa {KWQC} – A 4 to 1 vote was read to a packed crowd at the Muscatine’s Environmental Learning Center to make their opinions known. Very few were in favor but the majority were against it.

The proposed plan was to provide a shooting range and training facility for all law enforcement, but people who live nearby voiced their concerns.

“No, No, Martha? Yes, Carol, No, Tom, No,” said the Zoning Commission, and an applause erupted following the reading.

Muscatine County’s Zoning Commission gave their answer to a proposed law enforcement-only training facility, no. The 4-1 ruling came along after several residents voiced concerns about what a new facility would mean for their daily lives. The majority voiced their concerns about preserving the agriculture, noise levels and the safety of themselves and others.

“I am the resident of the .27 miles away from this range,” said Todd Kraklio. “That’s to my house, the shooting range will be less than 1000 feet from my property line. I should be able to use my whole farm as I want to, not just from my household.”

“We chose Country living for a reason,” said neighboring landowner, Shannon Lewis. “But I also wanted to show that within a one-mile radius, there are 29 homes. So, again, there is a green circle, and then there’s lots of red x’s where there are residences that are going to be adversely affected by this training facility.”

Among some of the issues raised were preserving the agriculture, noise levels and the safety of nearby residents. Many attendees say, “they do support the idea of a training facility, but in a different location.”

“So, it seems that the issue that our local law enforcement partners face today is the need for local access to high quality training and education for their current and future workforce,” said Muscatine Community College President Naomi DeWinter.

“These people are going to hear it all the time,” explained David Watkins. “I would hate to live there. Now if the county really needs it that bad, maybe they should buy the houses too. Because it’s just not fair. It’s very simple. This doesn’t stop with your voting no will not stop this from happening. It will simply mean we need to find a better location or two.”

Following the vote, we reached out to the Muscatine County Sheriff what happens next with the project and he declined to comment.

The proposed shooting range would have been North of Muscatine in Moscow Township near Wilton, between F-70 and 155th street.

