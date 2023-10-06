Origin of the Fulton Steamer

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - When watching a football game at Fulton High School, you see and hear three things: the football pads popping, fans cheering, and a unique mascot going up and down the sideline, the Fulton Steamer.

“I’ve heard from the guys on the sideline that sometimes they have to turn around and say, ‘holy, cow! That thing is loud,’” said Benjy Grant, Fulton’s ship captain. “It’s a huge symbol for everybody. A very proud community, and we love seeing it run down the tracks.”

After each Fulton touchdown, the Steamer can be heard over the rest.

The tradition dates back to the 1990s. A couple of Fulton school officials and Dave Huizenga, a self-described tinker, had a conversation during a football game about creating something new.

“I love to build stuff, and they knew that. They knew all they had to do was just make mention of it that they would like it, that they thought it would be a good thing for the school to have, and I would take the ball and run with it,” Huizenga said.

For two months straight, Huizenga was hard at work.

“I started accumulating material for it. I located a golf cart and started looking for an old angle iron and just different pieces of material to make this thing,” Huizenga said. “Assembling it, welding up the angle iron and all like that to fit it onto the golf cart. Eventually, I came up with what looked like a steamboat.”

Now, for nearly three decades, the Steamer has continued to chug along.

“It makes me feel really good to see the kids really get enthused about it, seeing the steamboat run,” Huizenga said. “When Fulton scores, the first thing they do is look down there and see where the steamboat is at, and see if it’s going to make its trip. That really makes me feel good.”

Grant, a former Fulton football player, said there’s nothing like driving the Steamer up and down the sideline.

“It’s pretty awesome. When we score a lot, it’s awesome. I have to add more air to the tank we use,” Grant said. “Everybody knows the steamboat, and when they see it, they know it’s Fulton.”

According to an Illinois High School Association official, Fulton is the only school in the state nicknamed the Steamers.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.