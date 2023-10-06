Partial ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse will be visible in the QC Oct. 14

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - This year’s annular solar eclipse will happen on October 13, but it will be a little different than the total solar eclipse that was seen across the United States and the world back on August 21, 2017.

A solar eclipse happens when a new moon passes between the sun and earth, casting a shadow on earth that either fully or partially bocks the sun’s light.

During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes precisely between earth and the sun as the moon reaches its closes point to the earth, making its apparent size equal to, or bigger than the sun.

During an annular solar eclipse, the moon is at its farthest point from earth, therefore appearing smaller than the sun, creating a “ring of fire” appearance, making it a partial eclipse.

The name ‘annular’ comes from the latten word ‘annulus’ meaning ring.

This year, the path of the annular eclipse will run through the southwestern united states, meaning those areas will experiencing about 90 percent of the sun being covered by the moon.

Here in the Quad Cities area, roughly 45% to 55% of the sun will be covered by the moon.

The partial eclipse begins around 10:32 a.m.

The maximum partial eclipse will occur around 11:54 a.m. and the partial eclipse comes to an end around 1:20 p.m. Click here to type in your city or town to find out specifics on coverage and timing.

Protective solar eclipse glasses must be used when viewing the sun during the entirety of the partial solar eclipse.

Click here for options to purchase eclipse glasses. You can also find them at your local retail store.

You can also ‘do it yourself’ and make a solar eclipse viewer at home with some basic household items; box, scissors, tape, aluminum foil.

Using a box (show box, cereal box, etc,), cut two small holes on one side of the box.

Take a piece of the foil and tape it to one of the holes on the box.

Take the pencil and poke a small hole in the foil.

Take your box with your back to the sun and look through the open hole. Light will pass through the hole in the foil to the back of the box, allowing you to safely watch the partial solar eclipse.

