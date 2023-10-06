Plea hearing set for man charged in Milan woman’s death in 2021

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man charged in the September 2021 death of Julie Bowser is set for a plea hearing on Oct .10.

According to court records, Ward Davis is set for a plea hearing in Rock Island County at 1 p.m.

Davis is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and aggravated battery.

According to a criminal complaint, Davis forcefully struck a woman - identified in court documents as Julie Bowser Shell - on the head multiple times with a blunt force object, causing extensive brain injuries.

In a media release sent Monday afternoon, Milan police said they responded just after 11 a.m. Sept. 17, to the 700 block of Hillcrest Road for a woman lying in the roadway. She reportedly had been hit in the head.

A caller also reported a gas can on fire in the laundry room of Pine View Apartments, according to the release.

Officers found the woman, who had apparent head injuries and was bleeding. The suspect, later identified as Davis was gone, according to the release.

