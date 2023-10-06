Plea hearing set for man charged in Milan woman’s death in 2021

A man charged in the September 2021 death of Julie Bowser is set for a plea hearing.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man charged in the September 2021 death of Julie Bowser is set for a plea hearing on Oct .10.

According to court records, Ward Davis is set for a plea hearing in Rock Island County at 1 p.m.

Davis is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and aggravated battery.

According to a criminal complaint, Davis forcefully struck a woman - identified in court documents as Julie Bowser Shell - on the head multiple times with a blunt force object, causing extensive brain injuries.

In a media release sent Monday afternoon, Milan police said they responded just after 11 a.m. Sept. 17, to the 700 block of Hillcrest Road for a woman lying in the roadway. She reportedly had been hit in the head.

A caller also reported a gas can on fire in the laundry room of Pine View Apartments, according to the release.

Officers found the woman, who had apparent head injuries and was bleeding. The suspect, later identified as Davis was gone, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
It happened around 9am on Sunday, October 1st just outside of DeWitt.
Deputies seek help to identify pedestrian hit, killed by train in DeWitt
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say

Latest News

U.S BMX Gold Cup Championship returns to the QC course test
U.S BMX Gold Cup Championship returns to the QC course test
A man charged in the September 2021 death of Julie Bowser is set for a plea hearing.
Plea hearing set for man charged in Milan woman’s death in 2021
Windy and cold today
The Fulton Steamer
Origin of the Fulton Steamer