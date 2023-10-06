Pride of the Wapsi 20th annual fun fall pumpkin, corn maze season underway

Pride of the Wapsi 20th annual fall pumpkin, corn maze season underway
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) -A local farm dedicated to sharing the family agriculture experience has their busiest season of the year underway through Oct. 31.

Pride of the Wapsi, 14600 305th Street, Long Grove, is welcoming those in pursuit of fall fun to their annual, month-long pumpkin and corn maze season. It’s the 20th year of pumpkin-picking fun on the farm.

Pat Direickx, Pride of The Wapsi, highlights the myriad activities meant to help families create memories while visiting their Long Grove acreage. There are 25 attractions including a pumpkin-picking patch, corn maze, hayrack rides, fall gift shop (Apple Spice donuts!), and much more.

The Fall Pumpkin season runs weekends from Thursdays-Sundays, Oct. 1-31 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Ticket information and purchase is available on site or online here.

For more information, visit the Pride of the Wapsi website at https://www.prideofthewapsi.com/ or call 563-285-8180.

