Turning windy and much colder today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- NW winds will increase across our area this morning and eventually gust close to 40mph this afternoon. This will keep highs to the 50s today and wind chills will be in the 30s and 40s if you’re out and about this evening. As far as rain goes, there will be spotty showers, but measurable rain won’t be much more than a few one hundredths of an inch. Well below normal temps are likely this weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s. Frost is possible on Sunday morning.

TODAY: Windy with a few showers. High: 58º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cooler. Low: 40º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Becoming sunny. High: 58º.

