U.S BMX Gold Cup Championship returns to the QC

More than 800 riders from all over the Midwest will venture to the Q-C-A for their chance at victory on the BMX track.
By Brianna Ballog
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - The USA BMX Gold Cup Championship is taking place in the Quad Cities for the first time since 2017.

More than 800 riders from all over the Midwest will venture to the Q-C-A for their chance at victory on the BMX track.

It is a part of the North Central BMX Gold Cup Qualifier Series.

The winner in each age and skill level will receive a Gold Cup jacket and No.1 plate.

The championship race will take place at East Moline BMX Speedway October 6-8.

