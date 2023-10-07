Buffalo city council to hold special meeting on PFAS levels

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Buffalo, city council has announced they will be holding a special meeting to address PFAS levels shown in recent Buffalo water tests.

The meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark Street, according to city officials. There will be discussion and time for questions at the meeting.

This comes after Buffalo was one of the latest to inform residents that dangerous chemicals have been detected in their drinking water. And according to scientists, no amount of PFAS is safe. There’s a growing body of evidence that shows they cause cancer and a number of diseases.

“The health and public safety of residents of Buffalo is the first priority of the mayor, council members and staff of the City of Buffalo,” stated a media release from city officials.

Residents are encouraged to attend the city council meeting on Monday.

