Iowa’s top masons compete for ‘Best Bricklayer’ title

Nine Teams, One Winner, Big Prizes
Nine teams, each consisting of a mason and a tender, competed for prizes valued at more than $125,000
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A bricklaying comeption brought together top masons from across Iowa to battle for a chance to be named, “Iowa’s Best Bricklayer”. The world’s largest masonry challenge, the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500, was held today at the TCC Materials, located at 600 Slopertown Road in Eldridge.

The 2023 Iowa SMBL500 Regional Event is one of 23 Regional Series qualifiers taking place across North America. The bricklaying battle tests participants’ speed, skill, and stamina, as they race against time to build the tallest and best 26-foot brick wall in one hour with as few errors as possible. Nine teams competed for the championship title, with each team consisting of a mason and a tender.

“The hardest part is the overhand side of the wall, the backside of the wall we have to wave from the facing side, so it’s not a technique that we do daily, so we tried to practice on that a lot,” said Tommy Iezek, Bricklayer with Maxson Masonry.

The winning bricklayer will be determined by a panel of six judges who subtract any mistakes from the total number of bricks laid on the wall. The mason with the highest brick count secures a place at the 2024 World Championship in Las Vegas, where they have a chance to win prizes valued at more than $125,000 and new tools.

Organizers hope that the event creates awareness and interest to attract the next generation of masons. Since its inception in 2003, the Bricklayer 500 has served as the masonry industry’s leading resource to recruit people to the industry.

“We want to show that bricklaying is fun. We have a fun industry. It’s a rewarding craft, and takes a lot of skill to do it,” said Tommy Peterson, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at TCC Materials.

