Patchy frost tonight and fall like next week

Chilly nights with wind chills in the 30s by morning
Cool sunshine and breezy winds continue through the day with highs in the 50's to low 60's.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clear skies will become mostly cloudy over this evening which should help widespread frost from developing. That being said, sheltered areas north of highway 30 will have the best chance for frost. Sunday afternoon a few showers can’t be ruled out. Heading into next week temps are trending cooler and rain chances are ramping up Wednesday into Thursday. At this time rain could be enough to help the drought, but not the harvest. Highs may only be in the 40s and 50s depending on clouds by next weekend.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds.  Low: 42º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Becoming sunny. High: 61º. Winds: S 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 59º.

