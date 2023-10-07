The Scott County Farm Bureau hosted the North Scott School Board Candidates Forum

ELDRIDGE, Iowa {KWQC} – The community was invited the meet the candidates of the North Scott School Board Candidates Forum, hosted by the Scott County Farm Bureau.

All 5 candidates were asked about five questions, ranging from different categories, including recent Legislation passed in Iowa on parental rights in education and how they plan to support teachers and students. Members of the Future Farmers of America participated and the Forum began with the banging of the gavel.

“We’re trying to create that atmosphere that would be the best that make North Scott the best that they say, ‘Hey, I might be $1,000 less than my salary, but boy, I’m way more than that,’” said North Scott School Board Candidate John Maxwell. “In another piece and the reason we’re $1,000 less is because we’re trying to make ends meet and try and do the best for everybody and everything else.”

“This is about stakeholders, this is about our staff, this is about our kids,” said North Scott School Board Candidate, Joni Dittmer. “And I am telling you, I am so proud of it. What you will see of me is my icon of the four Ps, passion, productivity, problem solving and positivity.”

Over a dozen people made their way to the meeting room at the Public Library for today’s forum. The questions that the candidates needed to answer, were provided by the attendees.

“The new law that came down, we’re following those,” said North Scott School Board Candidate Carrie Keppy. “I know the teachers are doing a great job of reviewing books and providing guidance there. It’s not always an easy thing, but we follow the law and North Scott. And that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

What most people wanted to know were, why the candidates think they would be a good fit for the school board?

“I’ve always been a believer that you should actively volunteer in the community where you live and work,” North Scott School Board Candidate, Molly Bergfeld. “I do get involved. I don’t do it for myself. I don’t do it for my family, but I do it because it’s the right thing to do.”

“I feel that I have a lot of knowledge that I could bring the policy that we would do for mental health for students,” said North Scott School Board Candidate Stephanie Eckhardt. “I feel that I have a lot of ideas and things that continue to grow our district to be the best district in the state of Iowa.”

In the upcoming election, there will be 4 seats open for grabs. The election will be on November 7.

